How Abuja street hawkers and vendors manage to keep their business running – Shehu Sani

by Valerie Oke

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has revealed how street hawkers and vendors in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja manage to stay afloat in business.

According to the former lawmaker,  when a street hawker or vendor go close to the person’s car window screen and recognises them as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC),  they will shout “Baba must deal with those thieves”.

Mr. Sani, however, notes that if they recognise the person in the vehicle as someone belonging to the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP), they will shout “Atiku must remove those liars”, he tweeted on Sunday.

He tweeted: Abuja Vendors and street Hawkers in Maitama are wonderful; If they come close to your window screen and  recognized that you are of the ruling party, they will shout “Baba must deal with those thieves”; If you’re of the opposition, they will shout “Atiku must remove those liars”
