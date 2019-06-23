How Abuja street hawkers and vendors manage to keep their business running – Shehu Sani

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has revealed how street hawkers and vendors in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja manage to stay afloat in business.

He tweeted: Abuja Vendors and street Hawkers in Maitama are wonderful; If they come close to your window screen and recognized that you are of the ruling party, they will shout “Baba must deal with those thieves”; If you’re of the opposition, they will shout “Atiku must remove those liars”