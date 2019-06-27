How Can You Be A Born Again And Be Associated With An ”Abomination” Called Bobrisky – Nollywood Actor Replies Tonto Dikeh’s Born Again Claim

by Eyitemi

How Can You Be A Born Again And Be Associated With An ''Abomination'' Called Bobrisky - Nollywood Actor Replies Tonto Dikeh's Born Again Claim

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has fired at actress, Tonto Dikeh, for claiming that she is born again during a live television Interview.

According to the actor who spoke in an Instagram post today, June 27th, he queried how the actress can be born again when she is associated with what God has labeled an abomination – a perceived jab at crossdresser, Bobrisky.

@tontolet Is it possible for someone to be BORN AGAIN and still associate with those God label an “abomination” ? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️#Dear @tontolet For a Good christian, a bad publicity can never WIN a soul to #Jesus, instead it will drive souls away from receiving SALVATION. 🏃‍♀️#KingTonto God clearly says in Deuteronomy 22: 5 that @bobrisky222 lifestyle of wearing FEMALE #dress, (pant & Bra) is an ABOMINATION to Him, 🔥if indeed, you are a born again #christian, Ma, please why have you not stayed away from #Bobrisky, Why? 🤷‍♀️Or is it not the same Holy bible that says in Jeremiah 7:23 ‘But this is what I commanded them, saying, ‘Obey My voice, and I will be your God, and you will be My people; and you will walk in all the way which I command you, that it may be well with you.’ ✏️ @tontolet Did you obey Gods voice by staying away from @bobrisky222 Also, dear #TontoDike if God says in 1 Corinthians 6:20 ” you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.” ✏️Please, can a Radical for Jesus christian HONOR God with his/her #BODY by going for #COSMETIC surgery?🤣 #repost #fashion #beautiful #instagood #actress #Nollywood #instagram #BBnaija2019 #FollowMe #smile #Naija #Lagos #Calabar #Like4Likes #blog #Nigeria #follow #instapic #movie #Abuja

A post shared by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on

