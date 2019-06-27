How Can You Be A Born Again And Be Associated With An ''Abomination'' Called Bobrisky - Nollywood Actor Replies Tonto Dikeh's Born Again Claim

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has fired at actress, Tonto Dikeh, for claiming that she is born again during a live television Interview.

According to the actor who spoke in an Instagram post today, June 27th, he queried how the actress can be born again when she is associated with what God has labeled an abomination – a perceived jab at crossdresser, Bobrisky.

What he wrote:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js