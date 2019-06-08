‘How Did I Offend You?’ – Alex Unusual Replies Troll

Former big brother Naija housemate, Alex Unusual replied a fan who has a problem with how she is ‘not popping’ like other celebrities.

According to the fan, she needs to do more and step up her game like other celebrities mentioning her reality star, Nina.

Supported, I know she claims simple girl, unusual and all that but please she nods to do more. Look at Nina bday, see dis dubai trip she nids to popping. Abeg let her step up her game. Look at oda celebrities. I know she gets plenty clothes, wigs. If she no wan makeup use shades” the fan wrote.

Also Read: Between Tonto Dikeh and a troll who said she looks old

Alex Unusual replied;

Na wah o. I should dress like I’m going for a business meeting when I’m going on a fun trip because I’m a celebrity 😂😂😂. How did I offend you Biko? I should wear heels to desert safari so I’ll be popping to death !!Biko nu 😂😂😂 ? Somebody help me and shout ooooo😂😂😂😂