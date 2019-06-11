How to become a millionaire in 30 days with just 27,000 naira

itel Mobile’s new and existing customers are in for a treat this season, as some lucky customers are about to become millionaires!

As part of its latest activity, itel Mobile, Africa’s customer-centric brand that provides the reliable and budget-friendly smartphone for everyone, is giving thousands of customers across the country a chance to win 10,000 dollars in the new season of winnings promo.

This mega-promo is touted to be itel’s biggest ever as they’re giving away a whopping sum of $10,000 dollars starting now till June 30th, 2019. Notably, this is the brand’s way of appreciating its customers for their unwavering loyalty and affinity over the years.

To be among the lucky winners, all you have to do is to purchase any of itel’s latest power devices, itel P33 or P33 Plus at any itel authorized retail stores nationwide, then register your details at this link bit.ly/itel10k, and you could be one of several people to win $10,000, $2,000, or $1,000. Fantastic news, right?

What You Need to Know About itel P33 and P33 Plus.

itel Mobile offers a wide portfolio of quality, stylish, and innovative smartphone for everyone and the itel P33 and P33 Plus are the latest affordable and trendy power hero smartphones in town. These devices are equipped with a 4000mAh battery and 5000mAh battery respectively combined with AI Power Master which effectively optimizes the phone’s battery to go for 4 days on a single charge. They each come with a 5.5 inch and 6.0-inch IPS FullScreen display for immersive viewing, combined with a dual rear camera, face unlock, fingerprint sensor, 16GB ROM expandable up to 32GB, and Android 8.1(Go edition). These affordable devices are sold for N24,100 and N27,000 in phone retail stores nationwide.

For more information on the promo, visit @itelMobileNG on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.