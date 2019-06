Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi, has taken a swipe at ladies who according to him, don’t look same way they pose to be on Instagram.

Hushpuppi in his post directed at these ladies who in reality are not same way they look on Instagram, described them as ‘parboiled rice’.

Also Read: “Nigerians Have Been Printing Posters For Me, I’ve Not Done Any” – Dino Melaye Reveals

He wrote;

Some of you will just be fine anyhow on Instagram when we see you in person you will now be looking like pet boiled rice