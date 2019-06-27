”I Am Beautiful, Got Money, Got a Great Body And Above All A Born Again” – Tonto Dikeh Brags

by Eyitemi

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, is at it again. This time she bragged during a live television interview that no publicity is bad.

During the course of the interview, the 34-year-old screen diva went on to share that the publicity has made her relevant despite not doing any relevant studio work for a long time.

Her words:

“No publicity is bad publicity at the end of the day. I have not really done work for a very long time, but I can tell you, I am one of the most relevant. I am born again by the way. My confidence comes from the fact that no man can do nothing to me that God has not said would happen. My belief in God gives me so much confidence, secondly, I am damn beautiful; thirdly, I have got a great body; fourth, I have got money; fifth, I use my platform to help all the people. All these qualities about myself made me a very bold woman.”

