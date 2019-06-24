I Am Confused, My Virgin Girlfriend’s Vag*na So Wide That My Three Fingers Is Looking Like Match Stick Inside After We Made Out” – Man Airs Frustration

by Valerie Oke

I Am Confused, My Virgin Girlfriend's Vag*na So Wide That My Three Fingers Is Looking Like Match Stick Inside'' - Man Airs Frustration

Popular Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a man who is confused because his girlfriend whom he deflowered was so wide after they made out recently.

According to the story he shared via his Instagram page, the man said he met the lady a virgin and to the best of his knowledge, he has been the only one sleeping with her.

He said he traveled for two months recently and after he came back they made love. He added that he noticed that she was so wide that her three fingers looked like matches stick inside during the process.

Read the full story below:
