‘I Am Finer Than Genevieve As A Man’ – Linda Ikeji Declares

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares funny photoshopped photo with actress, Genevieve Nnaji and she has declared herself to be finer as a man than the actress.

The actress and the blogger have been compared to resemble each other by people on social media several times.

Also Read: We will resist any attempt by Miyetti Allah to establish vigilante groups in the Southeast

Linda Ikeji said Genevieve Nnaji might be finer than her as a woman, but she is definitely finer than her as a man.

She wrote:

Genevieve Nnaji may be finer than me as a woman, but I’m definitely finer than her as a man. Left looking like Kanye West, while right be looking like Speed Darlington. Lol

Linda Ikeji
Tags from the story
genevieve nnaji, linda ikeji, Speed Darlington

You may also like

Mo Abudu and her daughter, Temi, stunning in new photos

Scientists discover new continent

Ireti Osayemi and her husband reunite at Dayo Amusa’s party (photos)

Kanye West bullied me for six years − Amber Rose

Sound Sultan, Niniola, others for Eko Radio Party Season 5

Adaeze Yobo: “I had ego issues in my first 2 years of marriage”

Adaeze Yobo: “I had ego issues in my first 2 years of marriage”

Tonto Dikeh And Rosy Meurer Have So Many Things In Common And Here’s Proof

PDP drags Buhari to court over alleged N14tr fraud

PDP tells APC: Our Stolen Mandate Will be Retrieved

My style is universal — Banke Oniru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *