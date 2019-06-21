‘I Am Finer Than Genevieve As A Man’ – Linda Ikeji Declares

Popular Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares funny photoshopped photo with actress, Genevieve Nnaji and she has declared herself to be finer as a man than the actress.
The actress and the blogger have been compared to resemble each other by people on social media several times.
Linda Ikeji said Genevieve Nnaji might be finer than her as a woman, but she is definitely finer than her as a man.
She wrote:
Genevieve Nnaji may be finer than me as a woman, but I’m definitely finer than her as a man. Left looking like Kanye West, while right be looking like Speed Darlington. Lol