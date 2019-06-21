‘I Am Finer Than Genevieve As A Man’ – Linda Ikeji Declares

Popular Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares funny photoshopped photo with actress, Genevieve Nnaji and she has declared herself to be finer as a man than the actress.

The actress and the blogger have been compared to resemble each other by people on social media several times.

Also Read: We will resist any attempt by Miyetti Allah to establish vigilante groups in the Southeast

Linda Ikeji said Genevieve Nnaji might be finer than her as a woman, but she is definitely finer than her as a man.

She wrote:

Genevieve Nnaji may be finer than me as a woman, but I’m definitely finer than her as a man. Left looking like Kanye West, while right be looking like Speed Darlington. Lol