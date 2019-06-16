‘I Am Nobody’s Role Model, Your Role Model Should Be Your Parents’ – Uche Ogbodo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has dished out live lessons to her fans in a classy father’s day message to her father.

The actress told her fans not to look up to her as a role model as they know nothing about her journey, struggles, motivations and life apart from what she puts on social media.

Also Read: “I beg you” Don’t fail us this again – Tuface begs old and new politicians

Uche Ogbodo urged her fans to make their parents their role models, the same way she looks up to her father as her role model and not a stranger.

She wrote:

Uche Ogbodo
Tags from the story
Uche Ogbodo

You may also like

“Allah Is Not God” – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Osinbajo’s Daughter Wedding

VERY SAD: Photos Of The 55 People Killed In The Kasuwa Magani Riot In Kaduna

VERY SAD: Photos Of The 55 People Killed In The Kasuwa Magani Riot In Kaduna

Fuel depots shuts down across the country, ULC begins nationwide strike

Sokoto State Re-run: Worrying Results For Aminu Tambuwal

Burna Boy Urges Fans To Get Refund After His Absence At Di Don Gorgon Concert

Aki And Paw Paw Gear Up To Commemorate Ten Years Of Nollywood Presence

Reminisce Sets Release Date For New Album

Court Orders EFCC To Unfreeze Fayose’s Account

Wizkid features on Apple’s Beats 1 radio show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *