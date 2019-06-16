‘I Am Nobody’s Role Model, Your Role Model Should Be Your Parents’ – Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has dished out live lessons to her fans in a classy father’s day message to her father.

The actress told her fans not to look up to her as a role model as they know nothing about her journey, struggles, motivations and life apart from what she puts on social media.

Uche Ogbodo urged her fans to make their parents their role models, the same way she looks up to her father as her role model and not a stranger.

She wrote: