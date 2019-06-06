‘I Am Not A Yahoo Boy’ – Small Doctor Tells Cleric

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular musician, Small Doctor, has shared an image of himself and a Muslim cleric who queried his activity as a result of operating a laptop.

The query of the cleric is connected to the rise of fraudulent activities of young men in the country on the internet.

An elderly alhaji was spotted at the area of DJ stand with singer, Small Doctor operating a laptop during Salah celebration.

He wrote:

Alhaji Asked “ Doctor What Are You doing?.. Are You A …

Not At All Sir, i’m Uploading My Songs Sir

Small Doctor
