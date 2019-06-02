I Am Not Interested In Speaker-ship – Dogara Declares

Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has made it known that he is not interested in becoming the Speaker of the 9th legislative house when the new house is inaugurated.

Dogara who spoke through his media aide, Turaki Hassan, released a statement to debunk the news making the rounds that he is interested in the leadership of the 9th legislative house in Abuja today.

The statement reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to stories published in some national dailies to the effect that His Excellency, Speaker of House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has joined the race for the speakership of the 9th Assembly.

“We wish to distance the Speaker from the fake news being pushed and circulated by mischief makers and enemies of progress who want to create confusion in order to benefit and feast on it.

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker has always spoken for himself and would not be engaged in childish hide and seek games. When he contested in 2015 he openly sought for support and openly canvassed for votes and there is nothing stopping him from doing so now if that were the case ”