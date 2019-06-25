I am now qualified to be a soldier and a politician – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday while receiving members of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group said he is qualified to be a soldier and politician.

While addressing his guests at the presidential villa in Abuja said he had to return as a civilian president, after he ruled as a military head.

“That was why I decided to put on agbada and see. I attempted three times up to supreme court and winning the fourth time thanking God and technology, I am now qualified to be a soldier and a politician,” he said.

“Now what I do is when a person cannot justify what he has or fails to declare as the constitution specifies, some of them dear to Almighty God that their property doesn’t belong to them until we show them their bank accounts and their companies then we have some peace.

“So, we are recovering as much as we can under the system and this time around I said the properties will be sold and the money put in the treasury.

“The last time they were given back their properties but this time around whoever comes after me no matter how generous he is, he cannot take money from the treasury give it to individuals. It will be impossible.

“But anybody who cannot account for what he has and for refusing to declare, we will have to do something about it.”