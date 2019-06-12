“I Am Proud Of You” – Ned Nwoko Says As Wife, Regina Daniels, Bags Appointment

Teenage actress, Regina Daniels, has been appointed youth ambassador of the Super Eagles supporters club ahead of the forthcoming African Cup of Nation tournament.

According to her husband, Ned Nwoko, who confirmed the achievement via his Instagram page, he said he is proud of the screen diva for the amazing feat.

See what he posted:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I am Proud Of You. 👑 #repost @starsuniversity ・・・ Princess Regina Daniels Ned Nwoko Appointed Ambassador of Super Eagles Supporters Club Princess Regina Daniels Ned Nwoko has been honored as Youth Ambassador of the Super Eagles Supporters Club. The appointment, which comes ahead of the commencement of the 2019 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Tournament in Egypt, was conveyed through a letter signed by the National President of the supporters club, Mr. Vincent Okumagba. According to the letter, Princess Regina Daniels Ned Nwoko was chosen for the prestigious soccer ambassadorial appointment due to her motivational endeavors and passion shown over the years. The supporters club cited one of the endeavors as the recent Regina Daniels Children’s Carnival which was staged in Agbor, Delta state and attracted thousands of people particularly children and youth. Okumagba explained that the Super Eagles Supporters club performs the important role of mobilizing and providing a strong support base for the Super Eagles football team, the Super Falcons, the Flying Eagles, the Golden Eagles and other national football teams of Nigeria. It is noteworthy that Regina’s husband, Prince (Dr) Ned Nwoko, the Senator-elect for Delta North is a veritable pillar of sports in the country. He is also the Chancellor of the proposed Stars University, Delta State, a pioneer tertiary institution that would combine comprehensive sports development and academic pursuits. #educationethusiast #starsuniversity #mountnednwoko #princenednwokofoundation #pnnf #nednwoko

A post shared by HON PRINCE NED NWOKO (@officialprincened) on

