“I Am Proud Of You” – Ned Nwoko Says As Wife, Regina Daniels, Bags Appointment

Teenage actress, Regina Daniels, has been appointed youth ambassador of the Super Eagles supporters club ahead of the forthcoming African Cup of Nation tournament.
According to her husband, Ned Nwoko, who confirmed the achievement via his Instagram page, he said he is proud of the screen diva for the amazing feat.
See what he posted:
The appointment, which comes ahead of the commencement of the 2019 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Tournament in Egypt, was conveyed through a letter signed by the National President of the supporters club, Mr. Vincent Okumagba. According to the letter, Princess Regina Daniels Ned Nwoko was chosen for the prestigious soccer ambassadorial appointment due to her motivational endeavors and passion shown over the years. The supporters club cited one of the endeavors as the recent Regina Daniels Children's Carnival which was staged in Agbor, Delta state and attracted thousands of people particularly children and youth.