” I am ready to become a great Step father to your daughter if you MARRY me” – Actor Professes Love To Genevieve

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has come out to profess his love for Genevieve by asking her to marry him.
According to the actor who made this known via his Instagram page, he said he is ready to be a great step-dad to the actress’s daughter.
What he wrote:
@genevievennaji I am ready to become a great Step father to your daughter if you MARRY me… 💍💍Everyone knows i am the most #ROMANTIC Popular actor in #Nollywood, 😍and the ONLY popular #actor BIG enough to getting the attention of @chrissyteigen in #America, ✈️that is why so many popular Yoruba actresses visit different churches to FAST and PRAY for me to be their #BOYFRIEND, even if its for a day, 💒because they know i can use MONEY to pamper a woman like ” Kilode “. 💰But right now, my #HEART is telling me #GenevieveNnaji is the RIGHT woman for me,💎she is a #beautiful JEWEL, a great #actress, 🎬and a #good role #model to our kids in #Nigeria. I know HATERS will say ” but she is a #MOTHER already, ” 🤷♀️well, being a single #mum is the new SEXY, and also, the #BEST job in the #world, i dont mind being a step father to her priceless daughter.🤷♂️ #repost #marry #instagood #FollowMe #YorubaMovie #love #fashion #smile #BBnaija #Lagos #Abuja #movie #blog #instagram