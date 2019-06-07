‘I Am Still In The Game’ – Peter Okoye Says As He Unveils New Music Studio

by Olayemi Oladotun

Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr P has disclosed that he is coming out with a bang single very soon with the completion of his new music studio.

It should be recalled that last year, Mr P came out crying about his bad omen as his studio was burnt down.

Also Read: “This Your Chest Na Complete Flat Tyre” – Fans Comes For BB Naija Star, Anto Lecky

This time around, the veteran singer has revealed that his new Pclassic Studio is now 100% ready for more grate music.

See his post below:

Yes I know… just only one single song released this year 2019…. y’all remember my studio got burnt last year and The new Pclassic Studio is now 100% ready for more grate music. I Dey here And be rest assured that I’m closer to my Goal today than I was yesterday. Let’s do this fam thanks guys #toolegit

Mr P
