‘I am sweet but a little psycho’ – Damilola Adegbite confesses

by Temitope Alabi

'I am sweet but a little psycho' - Damilola Adegbite

Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has taken to social media to share a little about her person.

The stunning mom of one shared a beautiful new image of herself before revealing that despite being a sweet person, she is also a little psycho.

In her words;

“Sweet but a little psycho “.

Damilola was formerly married to Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh with whom she has a son. The couple ended things barely 2 years after they tied the knot.

Not long after they went their separate ways and the news surfaced online, Chris got married to another woman Jennifer who was only last month murdered on her way home from work.
