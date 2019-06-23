‘I am tired of breaking the hearts of women’ – Alex Ekubo

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo has made it known he is tired of breaking the hearts of women.

Sharing a shirtless photo of himself, Alex wrote;

I’m tired of breaking ladies Heart, from now i want to focus on their Spinal Cords. .

Sincerely yours – Bouncing Baby Boy 😜💔

This is coming just days after BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada took to social media to praise the actor for being humble despite all of his wealth.

No be who first start race dey win am and this man @alexxekubo is a testament to this. With all his super achievements, expensive cars and enviable lifestyle, he stays humble and tries to bring others up. This man right here has gotten me and my colleagues several jobs. This sort of kindness he extends to others.

Alex has every reason to show off, but instead focuses on being kind to everyone around him. You should ask people who have worked with him.

He doesn’t cry around town asking for appreciation or trying to divide others to maintain relevance.

Make una help me hail Alex an Executive of the #ChopLifeGang, na “Real Man” e be.

 
Alex Ekubo

