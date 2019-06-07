I Am Your Worst Nightmare – Iyabo Ojo Tells Kemi Olunloyo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to reply Kemi Olunloyo who said she was married to a carpenter.

Iyabo Ojo pointed out that she will continue to be her nightmare and that she will have no peace.

See her post below:

How can you understand what it is to experience a failed marriage? Who in their right senses will marry a daylight witch like you. You would have destroyed your supposed in-laws with ejo oshi. Blabbing like a dog on heat. Where exactly are your remaining children and siblings? Are they not embarrassed by your show of shame and truancy ni aunty Kem Kem? Or they are too ashamed to be identified with a psychopath Hmmm, I can only send out this prayer to you …….

…Oh LORD God of Hosts, the God of Israel, continue to rise up & punish all my enemies especially that witch; show no mercy to my wicked traitors ���� Give them no peace of mind, they will continue to run mad @ the mention of my name They will return in the evening, snarling like dogs and prowling around the city… I will continue to be your worst Nightmare. Kemi Olunloyo, you’re insane PTSDICALLY

There will be no peace for you and your cohorts…. se eni e mad ni .Agbaya elenu ja gutter ……