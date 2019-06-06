I apologise to my PDP colleagues for the way I left – Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio has apologised to his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for the way he left the party.

Akpabio had dumped the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and stepped down from his position as Senate minority upon decamping from PDP.

However, speaking on the floor of Red Chambers on Thursday during the 8th Senate valedictory, Akpabio said his stay had been one of happiness and sadness.

He said: “I apologize to my colleagues in the PDP for the manner I left. I know they miss me. My stay in the 8th Senate is a mixture of sadness and happiness.”- Se
