“I assure you, Our security and law enforcement agencies are capable of safeguarding the country” – Buhari

by Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for calm from Nigerians as his second term kicks off.

Speaking while receiving a delegate from Zamfara Advocacy Group today at the statehouse, Abuja, Buhari stressed that the security and law enforcement agencies are capable of safeguarding the country, its people and property.

He added that normalcy would soon return to the North as he assured them that the security operatives have already swung into actions to check the activities of some local elements threatening the peace of the communities, including preventing farmers from going to their farms.

His words:

“I assure you, I get daily reports from people in the field and traditional rulers. I also meet regularly with the leadership of the security agencies, and they have been directed to deploy their personnel to secure the society,” President Buhari said.
