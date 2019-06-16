“I beg you” Don’t fail us this again – Tuface begs old and new politicians

by Verity

Nigerian superstar musician, Innocent Idibia aka Tubaba has called on both newly elected politicians and the old ones not to fail Nigerians this time around.

The “African Queen” crooner said this in a tweet he posted on Sunday via his Twitter account.

The singer who wrote in pidgin English said the level of mediocrity and shamelessness has become too much, adding that the nonsense must stop.

He tweeted in pidgin English: I take God beg una the new and old politicians wey just enter. Make una no fail us again o. The mediocre level and shamelessness don 2 much! Haba,!! Including me and all Naija people. If u support nonsense u sef be nonsense
