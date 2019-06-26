“I called my man a woman and gave him a tampon” – Tonto Dikeh on men who hit women

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has shared her thoughts on men who hit women saying they are not fit to be called men.

The mom of one, who was formerly married to businessman Olakunle Oladunni Churchill, while replying a comment on a social media post on domestic violence, said she called her own abuser a woman and gave him a tampon.

Her follower had written;

‘Men who raise their hands on women are beast!!! They are not fit to be called a man.”

Replying Tonto said;

“I called my man a woman and gave him a tampon”

