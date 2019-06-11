‘I Came To Charge My iPad’ – Daddy Freeze Shades Troll

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has also joined the gang of celebrities travelling out of Nigeria to make use of the electricity.

Informationng reported yesterday that popular musician, Timaya, disclosed that he is travelling to the USA to charge his phone.

Also Read: Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai Accused of Allegedly Banning Christian Activities In The State

Now, Daddy Freeze has joined the gang. The OAP did so why replying one of his followers who asked him what he was doing in Toronto after uploading a photo of himself in the city.

He replied:

I came to charge my IPad

See his post below:

Daddy Freeze
Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, timaya

