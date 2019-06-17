”I can’t even state what I do with the proceeds from the crime” – Notorious Car Thief Says Following His Arrest

'' I can’t even state what I do with the proceeds from the crime.” - Notorious Car Thief Says Following Arrest

Bashiru Dahiru, the leader of a car-stealing syndicate has been arrested after attempting to steal a Toyota RAV -4 vehicles in Abuja.

Bahiru while making a confessional statement said he does not even know what he does with the proceed from the illegal activity.

His words:

“I rely on informants and gang members for information on cars target and where they are parked. I operate on Suleja Road and beyond, depending on the location of the vehicle.

My modus operandi is to unlock parked cars with a master key before stealing them. Allah knows that I have tried to stop the act, but I couldn’t. The worst is that I can’t even state what I do with the proceeds from the crime.”
