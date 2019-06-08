‘I could not look at my body after I gave birth to my child’ – Mimi Orjiekwe

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe whose daughter who was once married to husband Charles Billion with whom she has a two-year-old with has opened up on her pains and struggles in getting her body back after birth.

Mimi opened up on having a new man in her life after birthing her child seeing that her body has now changed.

In her words;

“People keep wondering how I keep my man even after having my daughter, Jasmine. It is not about slaying and going slim after birth. It is about when you go naked. My baby sucked for 15 months and few days then my average standing boobs fell to my tummy. I lost it. I lost my confidence. I couldn’t even look at a mirror. I hated having a bath. I even considered going under the blade but the fear of what might happen next wouldn’t let me. At that point, I knew that surgery wasn’t an option for me. I couldn’t even discuss it with other women because they would tell me its a normal experience that every woman passes through. I was worried that my boobs were fallen and I couldn’t do anything about it,” she recalled.

However, Mimi added that life became better got an idea of what to do through the aid of breast enhancing products.

“I felt better after it helped me restore my confidence. My life never remained the same again.”