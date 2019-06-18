I didn’t says I would clear Apapa gridlock in 60 days – Jide Sanwo-Olu

by Valerie Oke

 

I didn't says I would clear Apapa gridlock in 60 days - Jide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said that he didn’t make any promise to clear the Apapa gridlock within his first 60 days in office.

The clarification was made by the governor after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja.

In May 2019, the governor had been quoted as saying that clearing the Apapa gridlock is a campaign issue that he would take seriously.

However speaking to journalists earlier, Sanwo-Olu said that he only said that he would review the gridlock situation within 60 days.

“Interestingly, some media houses are actually counting down on me. They said that I mentioned during the campaign train that I was going to clear it in 60 days,” he said.

“I have mentioned it before, what I said was that in 60 days, we would review what was done but that does not take the fact that even if people give you dateline, it’s because they want you to do well and they want you to be able to be accountable for those datelines.

“The real construction of the road has started, but it’s not at the stage in which we can feel the full impact of it.”
Tags from the story
Apapa, Apapa gridlock, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, lagos

You may also like

I Have Never Spent Public Funds On Foreign Trips – Governor Yari

Buzzing Today: Arsenal’s Disgraceful Outting With Manchester City

8 Bad Things Every Nigerian Has Probably Done

Oshiomole’s Commissioner Defects To PDP, Others To Follow

CNPP Supports APC’s Directive To Shut Down Govt Over Rivers Crisis

Court remands 2 Japanese and 1 Nigerian in prison

Man dragged to court for impersonating Adeboye T.B Joshua and Olukoya

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th December

Gov. Ambode swears in Acting CJ, charges her on integrity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *