‘I Disguise To The Cinema’ – Princess Shyngle Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

Gambia-born, Ghana-based actress, Princess Shyngle says she loves disguising herself to the cinemas to watch the audience just to know their reaction to her acting.

Princess Shyngle also shared a short clip she recorded with IK Ogbonna at the cinemas on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

 Every time my movies are in Cinemas I always disguise myself and go to the cinema to watch with the audience without them knowing I’m there just to see how they react to my acting and my scenes and so far it’s been very positive ❤️❤️😍 I love how I entertain people and make them laugh with my talent ❤️🙏🏽 I can’t wait to start film school this summer and perfect my craft 🙏🏽❤️ God has been God 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️💃🏽💃🏽enjoy this short clip I recorded in the cinema y’all 👌

