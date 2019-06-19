‘I do not f**k women’ – Bobrisky replies troll

Nigerian crossdresser has again made his sexuality known to the world via his response to a troll on IG.

Bobrisky had taken to his page to gush about his love for Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh promising to always be by her side regardless of any situation.

His post, of course, got many talking to include a particular lady who accused the crossdresser of being the one sleeping with Tonto.

Wasting no time, Bob stated that he, in fact, does not sleep with women as if he does, he would probably sleep with the troll seeing that she is cute.

Bobrisky added that he can not be with women as he is not a lesbian.

Read the exchange below;