‘I find it hard to sleep due to the extreme poverty in Nigeria’ – VP Osinbajo

Osinbajo, made this know on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019, at a dinner and Interactive Session with Faculty Members of the Harvard Business School [HBS] Lagos.

In his words;

“I think what keeps me up at night has to do with extreme poverty. The issue is that the largest number of those who vote for us are the very poor. The promises that government makes to them is that their lives will be better and obviously they are looking at their lives being better in the shortest possible time. I will like to see Nigeria being an industrialised nation in the next 10 years; a very strong middle class and most people living above poverty line.” he said