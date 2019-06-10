I Flee My Matrimonial Home For Fear Of My My Life” – Sullivan Chime’s Estranged Wife

Clara, The estranged wife of a former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime has said that he left her 11-year-old marriage to the former governor to get he sanity back.

Clara who spoke at the Abuja Federal High Court where her former husband is praying the court to dissolve their marriage further shared that she has been denied access to her only child since she left the house.

Her words:

”I bought two vehicles – Lexus 570 SUV and a BMW S6 for myself while married to the former governor.

”I did not use his money to buy those vehicles,” she said.

“I have the title documents of the landed property,”