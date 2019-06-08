‘I got justice’ – Blessing Okoro claims Onye Eze has been arrested

by Temitope Alabi

Relationship blogger Blessing Okoro who was caught in a lie a few weeks back after she posed in a compound claiming the house therein is hers, has revealed that Onye Eze, who in fact is the real owner of the house has been arrested.

According to Blessing who was humiliated by Onye Eze for lying with his house, she finally has gotten justice.

Instagram Dm conversation with Stella Dimokokorkus showed Blessing spilling about Onye Eze’s arrest saying the message was so she could give an update on the case.

In the chat, Blessing wrote,

I got justice

I want you to carry the news

The almighty Onye Eze has been arrested and the Police ordered for his detention and he has been begging4

'I got justice' - Blessing Okoro claims Onye Eze has been arrested 'I got justice' - Blessing Okoro claims Onye Eze has been arrested
Tags from the story
Blessing Okoro

You may also like

Genevieve Nnaji Prepares To Star Alongside Top British Actors In New Drama

EXPOSED!!! Nollywood Actor, IK Ogbonna Accused Of Buying Wife Fake Gifts [Photos]

Congrats! Iroko Tv Boss, Jason Njoku And Actress Mary Welcome Their 3rd Child In The U.k

Mayorkun dedicates his Headies 2018 next rated award to Davido

Ghanaians Will Deal With You If You Dump Me – Juliet Ibrahim Warns Nigerian Boyfriend

Davido’s Manager Tells How He Feels When Davido Is Criticized

Signing contract without a lawyer, my biggest regret –Ara

Beyonce Actually Cried Over Kanye West / Taylor Swift Vma Act In 2009

See Charles Novia’s Top 5 Nollywood Actresses Of 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *