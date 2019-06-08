‘I got justice’ – Blessing Okoro claims Onye Eze has been arrested

Relationship blogger Blessing Okoro who was caught in a lie a few weeks back after she posed in a compound claiming the house therein is hers, has revealed that Onye Eze, who in fact is the real owner of the house has been arrested.

According to Blessing who was humiliated by Onye Eze for lying with his house, she finally has gotten justice.

Instagram Dm conversation with Stella Dimokokorkus showed Blessing spilling about Onye Eze’s arrest saying the message was so she could give an update on the case.

In the chat, Blessing wrote,

I got justice I want you to carry the news The almighty Onye Eze has been arrested and the Police ordered for his detention and he has been begging4