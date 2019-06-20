‘I Had Walked 98,376 Miles On This Day’ – Basketmouth Shares Throwback Picture

by Olayemi Oladotun

In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Popular Nigerian Comedian, Basketmouth went way back as he shares throwback picture with his friend, Kayode Ariwayo and a lady.

Basketmouth said at that time, poverty had major shares in their life and he has trekked a lot of miles with his sandals when the picture was taken.

He wrote:

When poverty had major shares in our lives. @kayodeariwayo see as your head be like empty stomach. The mileage on that my sandal was about 98,376 miles as at the time this picture was taken.

Basketmouth
