‘I Had Walked 98,376 Miles On This Day’ – Basketmouth Shares Throwback Picture

In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Popular Nigerian Comedian, Basketmouth went way back as he shares throwback picture with his friend, Kayode Ariwayo and a lady.

Basketmouth said at that time, poverty had major shares in their life and he has trekked a lot of miles with his sandals when the picture was taken.

Also Read: BBNaija’s Princess slams Uti Nwachukwu for declaring Cee-C the most successful 2018 housemate

He wrote:

When poverty had major shares in our lives. @kayodeariwayo see as your head be like empty stomach. The mileage on that my sandal was about 98,376 miles as at the time this picture was taken.