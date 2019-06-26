‘I Hate Liars’ – Sandra Iheuwa Shades Ubi Franklin Over 10 billion In 7-Years Statement

Sandra Iheuwa, the 4th baby mama of TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin has thrown shade at the music boss after he declared that he made 10billion in 7 years.
Ubi Franklin in an interview on Tuesday revealed he made 10 billion in 7 years and he also expressed regret over how he spent for his wedding with actress, Lilian Esoro.
Also Read: “I called my man a woman and gave him a tampon” – Tonto Dikeh on men who hit women
Reacting to the claim, Sandra Iheuwa expressed disgust at the statement and she revealed that one of the things she hates is a lying person.
She wrote: