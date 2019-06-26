‘I Hate Liars’ – Sandra Iheuwa Shades Ubi Franklin Over 10 billion In 7-Years Statement

by Olayemi Oladotun

Sandra Iheuwa, the 4th baby mama of TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin has thrown shade at the music boss after he declared that he made 10billion in 7 years.

Ubi Franklin's 4th Baby Mama, Sandra Iheuwa, Reacts After He Shared That He Made N10 Billion In 7 Years

Ubi Franklin in an interview on Tuesday revealed he made 10 billion in 7 years and he also expressed regret over how he spent for his wedding with actress, Lilian Esoro.

Also Read: “I called my man a woman and gave him a tampon” – Tonto Dikeh on men who hit women

Reacting to the claim, Sandra Iheuwa expressed disgust at the statement and she revealed that one of the things she hates is a lying person.

She wrote:

Sandra Iheuwa

Tags from the story
Lilian Esoro, Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin

You may also like

Actress Monalisa Chinda speaks out against domestic violence, urges women to quit provoking their husbands

I died and saw my mother in heaven – Eniola Badmus reveals

I Run Away From Women Who Demand S-x From Me – Actor Akin Lewis

Mr. Ibu Wants To Rule Nigeria Come 2015

Sesan Ogunro Keeps A Pet Tiger At Home

Miss Tourism Powede Lawrence Reaches Supports Kids On Children’s Day

Photo: 6-months after, Dammy Krane returns to Nigeria

“My boobs cannot be touched in a movie” -Opeyemi Adetunji

BBNaija: Nigerians Drag Nina for Choosing Miracle Over Boyfriend, Collins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *