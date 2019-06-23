‘I have been living in prison all my life’ – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has stated that he has been a prisoner from birth because Nigeria, his country of birth, is a prison yard.

In a chat with Potpourri, Charly Boy said; “it’s been quite a long time that we were born into this prison called Nigeria.” The entertainer also made this known during his 69th birthday.

The singer said; ” it’s been quite a long time that we were born into this prison called Nigeria, and the first thing that comes to mind on a day like this is to visit those in hell. If we are in prison, then you can only imagine where they are.

“This is the only way we can reach out, the only way we can save a life.

“Unfortunately, majority of us don’t even know we are in a dungeon. Unless we realize this, we will continue in this eternal anguish.

“But like I have always said, the survival of our country depends solely on the ability of our young men and women to break out of this prison by fire by force, whether them like’am or not.”