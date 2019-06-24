”I Have Been Sleeping With My Sisters’ Husband For The Past 13 Years” – Shocking Confession Of A Nigerian Lady

by Eyitemi

Relationship expert, Cynthia Valerian Raphaels., has shared the story of a Nigerian woman who reached out to her for advice on how to stop sleeping with her sisters’ husband.

According to the lady, they have have been having sex for the past 13 years and live together under the same roof.

Read full story below:

“Good afternoon ma. I had to send this message to your email because my conscience has dealt with me a lot. Please, I came for advice, I don’t know who else I can tell my story, please. I will take all the insults and condemnation from your friends but I need advise.  To grow out of this situation. I have lived with my sister and her husband for 16 years. I started living with her when I turned 15years after our parents passed on in an accident. I and her husband have been sleeping with each other for the past 13 years.
I don’t know how to tell her that I have done her a lot of wrongs. I turned 31years this April and I want to stop but I don’t see myself stopping this? He didn’t rape me at all, he showed me he cared for me and he was the one who trained me in school and he was coming to visit me constantly at the university and he was also my first man. My sister works in a bank and I work in a lab now. I am the one taking care of my sisters’ children and my sister doesn’t even want to hear that I want to get a house of my own. She said I will leave her house only when I get married.
Please, madam Cynthia I don’t want to live this life anymore but I don’t know where to start to make amends and start living better. I have not been with any other man in my life except for my sister’s husband. Please, I need advise ma.”
