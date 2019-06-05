I have buried davido and chioma LOVE under the OCEAN with prayer, no minimum wage haters can separate them – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that he has buried Davido and Chioma’s love under the ocean with prayers and nobody can separate them.
Uche made this known in an Instagram post today, June 5th.
What he posted:
I have buried @davidoofficial and @thechefchi LOVE under the OCEAN with prayer, no minimum wage haters can separate them… 💍💍Haters, keep your opinion about these two power #couple under your dirty ARMPIT for havest next year, 🤣nobody can ever separate this two because their #love is made in #HEAVEN. 🙏🏻To all the ” anopheles female mosquito haters ” waiting patiently for them to break up in #Lagos, or #Atlanta, 😭may you continue to wait and look for your original GENDER like those in the Bob Chukwu Emeka Risky #Whatsapp group. 🤣Please, can i hear an ” #Amen “? 🙏🏻Why is it that some people will just wake up in the #MORNING and start wishing others bad in their #RELATIONSHIP? 🔥If you are allegic to seeing celebrity #HAPPY couples on social media in #Naija, why not go for a 14 days marathon deliverance in #CHURCH as #summer holiday? ✈️If someone can ask Jesus for new BOOBS as #BIRTHDAY gift in #Nollywood, 🎂why can’t you ask Jesus for radical common sense?🤣 #repost #Davido #beautiful #instagood #music #Ibadan #FollowMe #girlfriend #pics #Nigeria #TagsForLikes #post #share #Ocean