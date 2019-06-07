“I Have Forgiven You” – Rochas Tells REC Who Said He Declared Him Winner Under Duress

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue the earlier seized certificate of return to the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Rochas was earlier declared the winner of the Imo west senatorial district under the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) before the Resident Electoral Commission(REC) said he made the declaration under duress.

Rochas while reacting to the judge said he has forgiven the REC for making the comment.