“I Have Forgiven You” – Rochas Tells REC Who Said He Declared Him Winner Under Duress

by Eyitemi

"I Have Forgiven You" - Rochas Tells REC Who Said He Declared Him Winner Under Duress

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue the earlier seized certificate of return to the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Rochas was earlier declared the winner of the Imo west senatorial district under the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) before the Resident Electoral Commission(REC) said he made the declaration under duress.

Rochas while reacting to the judge said he has forgiven the REC for making the comment.
Tags from the story
APC, REC, Rochas

You may also like

God, please give him the divine enablement, courage… Pastor Adeboye Prays for Jonathan

Ogbemudia’s Daughter-In-Law Loses Battle To Cancer

Ten Tips to Manage Anger and Reduce Conflict in Relationships

[Confessions] – “I Am Sleeping With My Sister”

Father beheads son for money rituals

Photos: Bishop Oyedepo’s Daughter Weds Father’s PA

Evans Trial Properly Begins, As Witness Narrate Experience With Kidnappers

Cross Rivers Government upset over abandoned equipments by the Federal Government at the State

The Most Popular and Trending Online Casinos in Nigeria and Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *