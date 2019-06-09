I have known Femi Gbaja for 40years, he’s not a criminal – Fani Kayode



In a few tweets on Sunday evening, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said Femi Gbajabiamila(Lagos, APC) deserves to be Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

According to the former Minister, he may not have liked how the House of Reps member, aspiring for Speakership emphasised his Muslim faith and bowed before a Northern Muslim cleric, all a bid to win the seat, but he believes that Gbajabiamila has what it takes for the position.

Fani-Kayode while also reacting to recent fraud allegation against Gbaja said, ” he is not a criminal, he has NOT been convicted of anything in America, he is his own man, he is not a stooge”.

He words: I don’t like @femigbaja’s @OfficialAPCNg or the way he conducted aspects of his campaign or the way he emphasised his Muslim faith and bowed before a northern Muslim cleric. However, I STILL believe that he deserves to be elected Speaker of the House and I support his candidacy.

I have known him for 40 years and I assure you that he is NOT a criminal, he has NOT been convicted of anything in America, he is his own man, he is not a stooge, he is cerebral, he is not a coward, he is tough and he loves his wife, family, and country deeply and passionately.

Besides which Lagos state and his Surulere constituency, deserve to have the position of Speaker after all these years. I urge all those in the House of Reps from both @OfficialPDPNig and @OfficialAPCNg to vote for @femigbaja on Tuesday. Godspeed Femo! I wish you well!