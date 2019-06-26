‘I have made N10 billion in 7 years’ – Ubi Franklin

Triple MG boss and businessman Ubi Franklin has revealed that in 7 years he has made N10 billion.
Ubi made this known during a recent interview on TV which saw him stating that his biggest money mistake is his wedding.
In his words;
“My biggest money mistake is the money I spent on my wedding, I should have gone for something smaller and classy ”
His interview has however been deemed a lie by Sandra Iheuwa, the alleged 4th baby mama of the music executive.
Recall a few weeks ago, Sandra took to social media to claim she was carrying Ubi’s 4th child, a claim Ubi has refused to confirm.
Watch the interview below;
View this post on Instagram
"From 2012 till yesterday I have made 10billion" – #UbiFranklin tells @smartmoneyarese on the latest episode of the Bridge. . . "My biggest money mistake is the money i spent on my wedding, I should have gone for something smaller and classy " – Ubi. . The successful entrepreneur also talked about how he built his brand into giving him good returns. . . . Credit: @businessdayng . . . #Triciaokekeblog