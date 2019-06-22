“I Have Made Over N200 Million In 6 Months” – Kidnap Kingpin Confesses

The Force headquarter, Abuja, has paraded a robbery kingpin, Abubakar Umar, and his gang members who have been terrorising Niger, Niger state, and Oyo state.

The Kingpin while confessing said he has made over N200 Million in the last six months of his operation.

His confession below:

“My job is kidnapping and I operate mainly in Niger and Kebbi states. .

I used to go on the operation with my masters who operate in Sokoto. During one of the operations, we collected N100 million as ransom. We did another operation in Oyo and we realised N50 million.

I participated in six kidnap operations. We kidnapped a Chinese expatriate and they paid N9 million as ransom without problem before he was released. For the one in Niger, I kidnapped and collected N4 million. .

After that, I was contacted by an informant who gave me another job and I realised N4 million. I got another job in Kebbi where we collected N1 million as ransom. Another victim we kidnapped didn’t have much and he was able to pay N500, 000 before he was released.”