‘I have not eaten Eba in 6 years’ – Mike Obi

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian football star John Mikel Obi has just revealed that he has not eaten popular Nigerian food ‘eba’  in the last six years.

The former Chelsea midfielder, during a brief interview, was asked if he prefers eba to Chinese food, and his response was surprising.
In his words;

“To be honest, I don’t eat eba as much. I think for the last five or six years, I eat more Chinese food than eba.”
On who he prefers between Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, he said;

“It is Messi all day. For me, he is from a different planet. I am grateful to have played with him and against him so many times, right from our days at the U-20 level.”
