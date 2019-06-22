‘I have not eaten Eba in 6 years’ – Mike Obi

Nigerian football star John Mikel Obi has just revealed that he has not eaten popular Nigerian food ‘eba’ in the last six years.

The former Chelsea midfielder, during a brief interview, was asked if he prefers eba to Chinese food, and his response was surprising.

In his words;

“To be honest, I don’t eat eba as much. I think for the last five or six years, I eat more Chinese food than eba.”

On who he prefers between Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, he said;

“It is Messi all day. For me, he is from a different planet. I am grateful to have played with him and against him so many times, right from our days at the U-20 level.”