I have ordered Okorcha’s secretary to prepare a hand-over document of all Government Properties – Ihedioha

New Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha says he has ordered the principal secretary of his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha to prepare a proper hand-over document of all Government Properties in the state.

The governor while speaking on Monday said the document which will be prepared by Okorocha’s principal secretary alongside the Head of Imo State Civil Service must be ready before 12am midnight on Tuesday, 4th June, 2019.

Ihedioha, who won the governorship position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the last general election had earlier said his government would hit the ground running.

His words: I have ordered the Principal Secretary to Former Governor Rochas Okorocha and the Head of Imo State Civil Service to prepare a proper hand-over document of all Government Properties before 12 am midnight tomorrow 4th June 2019.