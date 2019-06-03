I have ordered Okorcha’s secretary to prepare a hand-over document of all Government Properties – Ihedioha

by Verity

I have ordered Okorcha's secretary to prepare a hand-over document of all Government Properties - Ihedioha

New Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha says he has ordered the principal secretary of his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha to prepare a proper hand-over document of all Government Properties in the state.

The governor while speaking on Monday said the document which will be prepared by Okorocha’s principal secretary alongside the Head of Imo State Civil Service must be ready before 12am midnight on Tuesday, 4th June, 2019.

Ihedioha, who won the governorship position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the last general election had earlier said his government would hit the ground running.

His words: I have ordered the Principal Secretary to Former Governor Rochas Okorocha and the Head of Imo State Civil Service to prepare a proper hand-over document of all Government Properties before 12 am midnight tomorrow 4th June 2019.
Tags from the story
Ihedioha, imo state, Okorocha

You may also like

10 things to know about the 2016 U.S presidential debate

100 Pregnant women die of complications in Zamfara State

Osun Guber: INEC sets the record straight(See statement)

APC Will Honour Late Ocholi In Death, Says Oyegun

PDP Will Win Over 90% Votes On First Ballot – Akpabio

Video: Moment Oshiohmole was asked to leave a line during Oshiomhole's inauguration

Is it true that I look more handsome in suit? Oshiomhole asks

Inside Orobasa Igbinedion & Umar Mantu’s Grand Wedding

Al-Mustapha: How I Took Care Of Obasanjo In Prison

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today; 17th May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *