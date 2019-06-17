”I Have Put My Confidence In God” – Atiku

by Eyitemi

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate during the March 9th poll has come out to debunk rumor he is planning to a street protest if the election tribunal does not favor him in its judgment.

Atiku who spoke via a statement he released through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said he believes in the rule of law and would never take any step to truncate the democracy the country has been enjoying for close to 40 years now.

His words:

“I wish to emphatically state that such a statement did not emanate from Atiku Abubakar or his privies. It is the work of mischief-makers who want to mar his spotless pro-democratic record and lay the groundwork for their threatened actions against him on false charges of being a threat to national security.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar believes in the Rule of Law and in the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In his almost four decades in politics, he has never taken action or spoken words against democracy and will not start now.

“Atiku and his team have confidence in God and thus call on those bent on mischief to have the fear of God and retrace their steps. Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. The culture of fear being created now cannot rein in our democracy. Nigeria and Nigerians have a consistent history of outlasting tyranny and will continue to do so by the grace of God.”
