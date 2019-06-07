I Have Released Only One Single In 2019 Because Of My Burnt Studio” – ”Mr P” of The Defunct Psquare Group

by Eyitemi

I Have Released Only One Single In 2019 Because Of My Burnt Studio'' - ''Mr P'' of The Defunct Psquare Group

Peter Okoye otherwise known as ”Mr. P” of the defunct Psquare musical group has shared that he has not released as many singles as he would love in 2019 because of his studio which got burnt last year.

The singer made this known in an Instagram post today, 6th June.

What he shared:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
Mr. P, Peter Okoye, psquare

You may also like

Chinese Man Embraces Islam, Marries Nigerian Muslim Girl (Photos)

I’ll Get Married To The Man Of My Dreams – Rita Dominic Says

Senate cautions pension managers against sharp practices

Kemi Adetiba’s new show, Brotherhood is a must watch

Kemi Adetiba’s new show, Brotherhood is a must watch

CAN holds memorial service for post-election violence victims

Africa records drop in malaria deaths

Endowed Lagos corps member becomes a viral sensation

Cart pushers arrested by LASG for dumping refuse in canal

I can tell you for free that "weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage" can not make you happy - RMD

I’m no longer surprised when those who earn next to nothing allegedly buy cars – RMD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *