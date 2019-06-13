I Have Shaved My Private Part, Wax My Legs But My Husband Has Not Come Home Since Last Night, I Need A Young Boy With S*xual Stamina To F*ck My Pain Away – Married Nigerian Woman Cries Out

by Valerie Oke

I Have Shaved My Private Part, Wax My Legs But My Husband Has Not Come Home Since Last Night, I Need A Young Boy With S*xual Stamina To F*ck My Pain Away - Married Nigerian Woman Cry Out

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a pained married woman whose husband didn’t show up on the night of their wedding anniversary.

According to the story he shared, the woman had gone ahead to prepare herself for a sizzling night with her husband on the night of their wedding anniversary only for the man not to come back home a night before.

She reportedly said his contact has been put off since but she has been seeing photos of him hanging around university ladies.

The woman is as a result of this looking for a younger dude who can satisfy her and take away her pains. Do you think this is best???

What he posted:
Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin, Relationship

You may also like

Catholic Priest Reveals The 5 Qualities A Good Husband Must Possess

4 Signs Your Fiance Is A Womaniser!

Ladies: Before You Allow A Man Call You ‘Hot’, Read This…..

3 Things Women Should NEVER (EVER!) Give Up In A Relationship

First Photos from Billionaire, Folorunsho Alakija’s 65th Birthday Party

Clench Your Fist To Get A Grip On Memory.

THE GIONEE M6 IS THE NEW WAY TO A MAN’S HEART

HANGOUTWITHTEE IS HOSTING ITS 5TH EDITION AT THE PANDA EVENTS HALL SEPTEMBER 2, 2018 FROM 2 PM TO 6 PM.

‘My Husband Would Ask Me To Sleep On The Mat Whenever He Brings Another Woman Home’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *