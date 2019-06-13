I Have Shaved My Private Part, Wax My Legs But My Husband Has Not Come Home Since Last Night, I Need A Young Boy With S*xual Stamina To F*ck My Pain Away – Married Nigerian Woman Cries Out

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a pained married woman whose husband didn’t show up on the night of their wedding anniversary.

According to the story he shared, the woman had gone ahead to prepare herself for a sizzling night with her husband on the night of their wedding anniversary only for the man not to come back home a night before.

She reportedly said his contact has been put off since but she has been seeing photos of him hanging around university ladies.

The woman is as a result of this looking for a younger dude who can satisfy her and take away her pains. Do you think this is best???

What he posted: