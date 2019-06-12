”I hope you are not planning of returning to power” Nigerians Ask Buhari For Saying He Would Take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to a statement credited to president Muhammadu Buhari where-in he said that he would lift at least 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Nigerians while reacting have queried how he plans to achieve that since he has just 4 more years as president.

Reactions:

I Don’t understand baba oo, 10 years? When you have just 4 years. — Official Max A Anelka (@max_anelka) June 12, 2019

Third term agenda in d bag — Buroda Teju (@Teezinny) June 12, 2019

In 10 years, you will be with your ancestors 15 years — صموئيل (@bobmanuel_sam) June 12, 2019

I hope you are not planning of returning to power — ayogu Onyinyechi (@AyoguCOnyinye3) June 12, 2019

And you don’t have 10 years Baba.but 4yrs. — Abdul ™️ (@abdulmuhammed45) June 12, 2019

