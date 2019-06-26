I inherited practice of buying funeral materials worth billions of Naira from my predecessors – Bauchi ex governor

A former governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abubakar, has said that he inherited the practice of buying funeral materials worth billions of Naira from his predecessors. The Bauchi ex-governor also denied spending N2.3 billion on burying the dead in the state as alleged by the present governor, Bala Mohammed but says he only spent N1.2 billion on funeral materials.

The former governor while speaking through Mukhtar Jibril, his media aide, said he inherited the practice of buying funeral materials from his predecessors, and that decided to keep it because of the immense impact it had on the people especially the bereaved.

“In response to media reports on the issue of mahogany and shrouds procured for burials, we want to state that this is a practice inherited by the government of Abubakar from its predecessors. Considering its significance and impact on the people, especially the bereaved, it decided to continue with it,” he said.

“However, the project, like any other of the same magnitude, was awarded to qualified contractors. Based on the available verifiable record, N1,270,743,520 had been expended since its inception and not the exaggerated figure of N2.3 billion mischievously posted on social media by critics.

“We urge the good people of the state to disregard this insinuation and act of desperation by elements of retrogression.

”Besides, every contract awarded was subjected to the scrutiny and appraisal of the due process agency in accordance with public procurement law, contract agreement, payment of tax due on such contracts and other requirements.”