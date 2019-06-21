‘I just made the best decision of my life’ – Yvonne Nwosu

by Temitope Alabi

Fashion entrepreneur Yvonne Nwosu has just revealed that she has quit smoking.

According to her, this starts today. She shared a photo with the caption “say no to cancer sticks” is the best decision of her life.

'I just made the best decision of my life' - Yvonne Nwosu

The fashion designer made news last year when she took to her social media page to share the list of things that will make any man eligible for her to date.

According to Yvonne;

1. Must be God fearing.

2. Single or (divorced)

3. Any nationality is fine.

4. 5″11 to 6″2 (height).

5. Flat or big tummy is fine.

6. 33yrs to 45yr old.

7. He must be financially capable!

8. Must be generous.

9. Adventurous and open minded.

10. Cassava must be ‘BIG’ and must be skilled at using it.

11. And most importantly…. your down south game must be on point.
Yvonne Nwosu

