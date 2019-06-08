‘I Love You More Than Bambam’ – Khloe Celebrates TeddyA

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, has declared her love for fellow housemate, TeddyA in her birthday message to him.

Khloe who has always said TeddyA has been her family before the reality show, showered encomiunm on her friend, even going as far as saying she loves him more than his girlfriend, Bambam.

She wrote:

Hey brother,

I love you so much and forever a fan of what you stand for.. you are what you preach and more . Words can’t express how I feel about you ❤️

You have been family from day 1 before BBN and forever a family . I love how you always look out for me .

Teddy forget all that wify @bammybestowed epistle “na me love you pass” ( 3 2 1 bam coming for me ) lol .

Keep shinning baba❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iamteddya