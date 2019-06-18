‘I love you my everything’ – Mercy Aigbe celebrates her son as he turns 9

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is today celebrating her son Olajuwon who turns 9.

The proud mom took to her Instagram page to share several photos of the young boy alongside a sweet birthday message which read thus;

The young KING and the Queen Mother 😍😍😍😍

The son of a praying mother! …… Son of Mercy!

9 years ago on this day, God gave me the most precious gift; an angel came into my life and brought me so much happiness. Happy birthday to my joy, my pride, my everything! …. where I stand in this picture is where I will be forever, solidly behind you in prayers!… You shall bless all the nations of the earth, no plague shall come near your dwelling, you will be mighty on earth and my God will continue to contend with anyone who contends with you!!!!.,, Continue to grow in God’s abundant wisdom, blessings and grace!!…. I love you my young King Olajuwon 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Mercy welcomed her son Juwon, with estranged husband Lanre Gentry, who she is set to divorce.